Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) went down -0.49% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on April 26, 2023, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $14.22. During the day, the stock rose to $14.3938 and sunk to $14.17 before settling in for the price of $14.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $13.57-$20.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $395.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. It has generated 342,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,617. The stock had 8.79 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.24, operating margin was +10.88 and Pretax Margin of +10.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Global Controller sold 5,017 shares at the rate of 18.04, making the entire transaction reach 90,507 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,485. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,442 for 15.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 177,008. This particular insider is now the holder of 147,888 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.22 while generating a return on equity of 31.89.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.70, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.96 million was lower the volume of 2.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.23% that was higher than 42.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.