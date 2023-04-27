Lilium N.V. (LILM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.33% at $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4352 and sunk to $0.3917 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$3.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7632, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5959.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.02 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0503.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.26% that was lower than 71.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.