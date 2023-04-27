Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) return on Assets touches -122.52: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.20% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.14 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YVR posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$0.63.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1843, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2856.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -365.48, operating margin was -800.69 and Pretax Margin of -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.60%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.60%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, YVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80.

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

[Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0312.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 349.80% that was higher than 163.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.