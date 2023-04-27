Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.80% last month.

April 25, 2023, Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) trading session started at the price of $20.52, that was -1.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.66 and dropped to $20.30 before settling in for the closing price of $20.76. A 52-week range for MRTN has been $16.00 – $23.43.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $57.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4575 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.02, operating margin of +10.28, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marten Transport Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Marten Transport Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 106,919. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,313 shares at a rate of $20.12, taking the stock ownership to the 53,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 10,313 for $22.93, making the entire transaction worth $236,430. This insider now owns 195,475 shares in total.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

The latest stats from [Marten Transport Ltd., MRTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Marten Transport Ltd.’s (MRTN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.86. The third major resistance level sits at $21.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.14. The third support level lies at $19.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Key Stats

There are 81,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.68 billion. As of now, sales total 1,264 M while income totals 110,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 298,020 K while its last quarter net income were 22,500 K.