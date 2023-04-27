Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) 20 Days SMA touch -23.91%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.30% to $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.086 and sunk to $0.0752 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$1.71.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.79 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.62 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1588, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3920.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CFO sold 159,066 shares at the rate of 0.23, making the entire transaction reach 36,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,611. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for 0.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,726,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,665,510 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN]. Its last 5-days volume of 504.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 260.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0157.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.85% that was lower than 135.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.