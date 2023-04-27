NetApp Inc. (NTAP) last month volatility was 1.95%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.51% to $62.37. During the day, the stock rose to $62.465 and sunk to $60.92 before settling in for the price of $61.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTAP posted a 52-week range of $58.08-$79.09.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.73.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. It has generated 527,083 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,083. The stock had 5.82 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.62, operating margin was +19.13 and Pretax Margin of +17.31.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. NetApp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 64.50, making the entire transaction reach 145,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,670. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,250 for 64.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 144,920 in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81 while generating a return on equity of 123.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

NetApp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NetApp Inc. (NTAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.77, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.14.

In the same vein, NTAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [NetApp Inc., NTAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.12% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.31% that was higher than 26.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.