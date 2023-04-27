No matter how cynical the overall market is Antero Resources Corporation (AR) performance over the last week is recorded -5.91%

As on April 26, 2023, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) started slowly as it slid -1.31% to $21.81. During the day, the stock rose to $22.325 and sunk to $21.55 before settling in for the price of $22.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $20.65-$48.80.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 586 employees. It has generated 14,939,031 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,240,224. The stock had 12.39 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.84, operating margin was +49.86 and Pretax Margin of +28.27.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Director sold 779,755 shares at the rate of 31.34, making the entire transaction reach 24,435,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director sold 220,245 for 31.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,862,284. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,779,755 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.74, and its Beta score is 3.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.14.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Antero Resources Corporation, AR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.81 million was lower the volume of 5.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.45% that was lower than 50.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.