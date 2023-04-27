No matter how cynical the overall market is Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.83%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.57% to $70.11. During the day, the stock rose to $71.665 and sunk to $67.50 before settling in for the price of $71.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXSM posted a 52-week range of $20.63-$82.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.57.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 383 employees. It has generated 130,645 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -488,600. The stock had 2.65 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.49, operating margin was -351.74 and Pretax Margin of -373.99.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.47%, in contrast to 60.40% institutional ownership.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -373.99 while generating a return on equity of -298.97.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 59.65.

In the same vein, AXSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.58, a figure that is expected to reach -1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

[Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.61% While, its Average True Range was 3.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.58% that was lower than 47.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.