No matter how cynical the overall market is Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) performance over the last week is recorded -26.95%

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -25.73% at $163.83. During the day, the stock rose to $183.31 and sunk to $160.6146 before settling in for the price of $220.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $128.67-$339.92.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $207.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $256.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2821 employees. It has generated 826,251 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 140,859. The stock had 5.62 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.14, operating margin was +19.42 and Pretax Margin of +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Director bought 32,900 shares at the rate of 166.88, making the entire transaction reach 5,490,467 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,900. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 4,500 for 214.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 965,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,600 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 86.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.84, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.30.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.83% While, its Average True Range was 15.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.73% that was higher than 71.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.