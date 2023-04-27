No matter how cynical the overall market is Halliburton Company (HAL) performance over the last week is recorded -7.01%

As on April 26, 2023, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) started slowly as it slid -4.60% to $31.72. During the day, the stock rose to $33.305 and sunk to $31.50 before settling in for the price of $33.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAL posted a 52-week range of $23.30-$43.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $904.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $901.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.74.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45000 employees. It has generated 451,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,933. The stock had 4.89 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.32, operating margin was +14.80 and Pretax Margin of +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Halliburton Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Director sold 2,769 shares at the rate of 38.79, making the entire transaction reach 107,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,856. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 19, Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 4,493 for 40.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 191,334 in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.35, and its Beta score is 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.49.

In the same vein, HAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Halliburton Company, HAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.96 million was better the volume of 9.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Company (HAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.65% that was lower than 45.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.