No matter how cynical the overall market is Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) performance over the last week is recorded -30.25%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.39% to $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4739 and sunk to $0.3702 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMPO posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$15.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 163.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9413, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6588.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.90, operating margin was -392.08 and Pretax Margin of -1202.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1202.18 while generating a return on equity of -164.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 163.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, TMPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1638.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 247.22% that was higher than 204.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.