Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Moves -2.95% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 26, 2023, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) started slowly as it slid -2.95% to $201.02. During the day, the stock rose to $207.745 and sunk to $200.28 before settling in for the price of $207.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NSC posted a 52-week range of $196.33-$269.05.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $227.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $212.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $234.02.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 660,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 169,326. The stock had 12.00 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.14, operating margin was +37.14 and Pretax Margin of +32.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s President & CEO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 224.16, making the entire transaction reach 448,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,776. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director sold 21,272 for 245.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,227,765. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,001 in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.64 while generating a return on equity of 24.78.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.50% and is forecasted to reach 14.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.48, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.38.

In the same vein, NSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.88, a figure that is expected to reach 3.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Norfolk Southern Corporation, NSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.77 million was better the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.39% While, its Average True Range was 4.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.30% that was lower than 24.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.