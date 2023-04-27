Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) volume hits 7.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.95% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.115 and sunk to $0.1061 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$2.30.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -526.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1250, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6246.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 115 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.92, operating margin was -81.67 and Pretax Margin of -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.92%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -526.30%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46.

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.7 million was inferior to the volume of 24.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0100.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.93% that was lower than 128.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.