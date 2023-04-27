Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is predicted to post EPS of 0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 0.41% at $4.94. During the day, the stock rose to $5.025 and sunk to $4.91 before settling in for the price of $4.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NU posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$6.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -117.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8049 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.87, operating margin was -8.27 and Pretax Margin of -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.26%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81.

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -117.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.84.

In the same vein, NU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 25.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.55% that was lower than 51.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.