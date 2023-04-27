Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) last month volatility was 1.97%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.74% to $60.26. During the day, the stock rose to $61.34 and sunk to $59.92 before settling in for the price of $61.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXY posted a 52-week range of $53.21-$77.13.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 501.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $905.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $890.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.78.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,789,529 shares at the rate of 59.32, making the entire transaction reach 106,149,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 211,707,119. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,877,185 for 58.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,095,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 209,917,590 in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.8) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 501.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in the upcoming year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.85, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.88.

In the same vein, OXY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.27 million was inferior to the volume of 12.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.37% that was lower than 32.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.