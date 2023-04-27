Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

As on April 26, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) started slowly as it slid -5.07% to $14.61. During the day, the stock rose to $15.395 and sunk to $14.48 before settling in for the price of $15.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $11.79-$39.92.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 13400 employees. It has generated 442,466 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 995. The stock had 13.78 Receivables turnover and 2.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.05, operating margin was +1.94 and Pretax Margin of +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Owens & Minor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 104.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Treasurer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 13.50, making the entire transaction reach 81,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,723. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 15.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,000 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.18, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.46.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 0.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.61% that was lower than 62.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.