Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as American Tower Corporation (AMT) last week performance was -3.74%

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.69% at $200.34. During the day, the stock rose to $206.47 and sunk to $200.08 before settling in for the price of $201.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $178.17-$282.47.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $464.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $201.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $222.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6391 employees. It has generated 1,675,966 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 276,295. The stock had 9.70 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.21, operating margin was +29.01 and Pretax Margin of +16.06.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. American Tower Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director sold 10,025 shares at the rate of 195.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,954,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,473. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Director sold 1,739 for 218.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,099 in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.04) by -$2.51. This company achieved a net margin of +16.49 while generating a return on equity of 33.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.17, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.78.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.44% While, its Average True Range was 4.37.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.76% that was lower than 26.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.