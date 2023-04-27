Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) last week performance was -30.84%

As on April 26, 2023, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.84% to $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $4.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTPI posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$28.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.26.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 24 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -31.65, operating margin was -264.45 and Pretax Margin of -334.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.73%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -334.40 while generating a return on equity of -76.70.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, PTPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.68.

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., PTPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.19 million was better the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 663.82% that was higher than 281.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.