Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) last week performance was -4.27%

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) established initial surge of 6.32% at $2.02, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.95 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $1.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPOW posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$6.42.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.7700, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9700.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 78 workers. It has generated 94,991 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,734. The stock had 0.71 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.54, operating margin was -100.01 and Pretax Margin of -120.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. industry. Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.56%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -113.42 while generating a return on equity of -19.12.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.20%.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.37.

In the same vein, EPOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd., EPOW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 79272.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.3000.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.70% that was higher than 77.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.