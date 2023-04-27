PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.94M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) set off with pace as it heaved 0.38% to $34.67. During the day, the stock rose to $35.33 and sunk to $33.65 before settling in for the price of $34.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $24.63-$49.00.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.72.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3616 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 12,950,857 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 795,575. The stock had 34.26 Receivables turnover and 3.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.04, operating margin was +9.04 and Pretax Margin of +7.60.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 117,500 shares at the rate of 47.28, making the entire transaction reach 5,555,729 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,126. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for 45.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,493,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,662 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.98) by -$0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 83.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.91 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.54, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.95.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.57, a figure that is expected to reach 2.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Going through the that latest performance of [PBF Energy Inc., PBF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.83 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.11% that was lower than 56.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.