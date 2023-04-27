Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $96.67: Right on the Precipice

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.50% at $98.20. During the day, the stock rose to $99.11 and sunk to $98.16 before settling in for the price of $98.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PM posted a 52-week range of $82.85-$109.81.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.67.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 79800 employees. It has generated 395,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 113,083. The stock had 7.25 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.84, operating margin was +39.17 and Pretax Margin of +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Tobacco Industry. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 98.35, making the entire transaction reach 786,816 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,321. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for 100.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,028,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,007,048 in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.34) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.55, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.42.

In the same vein, PM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.04 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.78% that was higher than 18.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.