Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is -4.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) flaunted slowness of -1.39% at $24.75, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $25.09 and sunk to $24.35 before settling in for the price of $25.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRC posted a 52-week range of $22.61-$37.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 202.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 191.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.59.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 544 employees. It has generated 9,807,553 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,122,779. The stock had 10.60 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.79, operating margin was +54.73 and Pretax Margin of +26.50.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Range Resources Corporation industry. Range Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 34.65, making the entire transaction reach 173,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,801. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s Director sold 1,600 for 31.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,306. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,685 in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.64 while generating a return on equity of 46.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 191.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 202.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.18, and its Beta score is 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.26.

In the same vein, RRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Range Resources Corporation, RRC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.02% that was lower than 52.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.