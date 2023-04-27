Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.48M

Company News

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.31% at $11.39. During the day, the stock rose to $11.9199 and sunk to $10.97 before settling in for the price of $11.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLAY posted a 52-week range of $10.85-$33.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 327 employees. It has generated 4,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -888,407. The stock had 0.27 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -199.06, operating margin was -22516.44 and Pretax Margin of -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 108.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s President, R&D sold 763 shares at the rate of 15.36, making the entire transaction reach 11,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 244,084. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 347 for 15.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 135,745 in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.7) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in the upcoming year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 966.60.

In the same vein, RLAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.19% that was higher than 96.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Most recent

Most popular

