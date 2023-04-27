Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Moves -2.26% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 26, 2023, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) started slowly as it slid -2.26% to $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.21 and sunk to $2.08 before settling in for the price of $2.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAD posted a 52-week range of $2.05-$11.60.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -434.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.03, operating margin was +0.27 and Pretax Margin of -3.14.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. Rite Aid Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.11.

Rite Aid Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -434.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.00.

In the same vein, RAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rite Aid Corporation, RAD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.66 million was better the volume of 2.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.58% that was higher than 73.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.