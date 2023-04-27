Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) volume hits 22.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) established initial surge of 0.33% at $12.04, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.33 and sunk to $11.68 before settling in for the price of $12.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $11.88-$40.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $925.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $801.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.70.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rivian Automotive Inc. industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,902 shares at the rate of 20.78, making the entire transaction reach 60,304 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,902. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for 18.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,254. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,000 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$1.94) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.80% and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.79.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.39, a figure that is expected to reach -1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 29.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.38% that was lower than 75.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.