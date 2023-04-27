Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Open at price of $47.46: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) established initial surge of 2.64% at $48.62, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $49.38 and sunk to $47.46 before settling in for the price of $47.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCI posted a 52-week range of $36.23-$57.61.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $505.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $352.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.95.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. It has generated 699,818 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 76,364. The stock had 3.73 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.79, operating margin was +24.79 and Pretax Margin of +15.07.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rogers Communications Inc. industry. Rogers Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 79.00% institutional ownership.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.75, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.95.

In the same vein, RCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rogers Communications Inc., RCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.08% that was lower than 20.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.