Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

ROK (Rockwell Automation Inc.) dropped -0.42 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $276.16, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $279.58 and dropped to $274.54 before settling in for the closing price of $276.08. Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has traded in a range of $190.08-$309.36.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.20%. With a float of $114.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

The firm has a total of 26000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +16.92, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 581,142. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 1,975 shares at a rate of $294.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,757 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Vice President and Treasurer sold 100 for $294.33, making the entire transaction worth $29,433. This insider now owns 452 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.88) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.93% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 126.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.66.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 43.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $285.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $259.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $278.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $281.39. The third major resistance level sits at $283.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $273.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $271.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $268.08.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.37 billion has total of 114,782K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,760 M in contrast with the sum of 932,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,981 M and last quarter income was 384,000 K.

