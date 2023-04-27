Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

RXO Inc. (RXO) EPS growth this year is -39.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.36% at $17.33. During the day, the stock rose to $18.225 and sunk to $17.145 before settling in for the price of $18.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXO posted a 52-week range of $14.75-$25.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6248 workers. It has generated 558,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,710. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 2.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.64, operating margin was +4.59 and Pretax Margin of +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Trucking Industry. RXO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.11% institutional ownership.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

RXO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.03.

In the same vein, RXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of RXO Inc. (RXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.08% that was lower than 36.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.43 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
As on April 26, 2023, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) started slowly as it slid -0.02% to $51.10. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $153.84: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.35% to $127.85....
Read more

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) EPS is poised to hit 2.55 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.47%...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.