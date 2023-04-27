Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) established initial surge of 0.45% at $56.34, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $57.595 and sunk to $56.00 before settling in for the price of $56.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $47.47-$88.25.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. It has generated 291,525 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 41,225. The stock had 8.67 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.75, operating margin was +17.04 and Pretax Margin of +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Seagate Technology Holdings plc industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s EVP, Operations and Technology sold 36,809 shares at the rate of 69.14, making the entire transaction reach 2,544,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,360.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.10, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.96.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.87% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.41% that was higher than 38.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.