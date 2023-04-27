Service Corporation International (SCI) 20 Days SMA touches -0.30%: The odds favor the bear

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $70.21, down -0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.21 and dropped to $69.48 before settling in for the closing price of $70.26. Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has traded in a range of $56.85-$75.11.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 5.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.20%. With a float of $149.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17589 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +22.33, and the pretax margin is +18.39.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Service Corporation International is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,005,187. In this transaction Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 29,200 shares at a rate of $68.67, taking the stock ownership to the 338,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s President, CEO & Chairman sold 2,836 for $70.95, making the entire transaction worth $201,202. This insider now owns 962,409 shares in total.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Service Corporation International’s (SCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Service Corporation International (SCI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Service Corporation International’s (SCI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.05 in the near term. At $70.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.59.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.63 billion has total of 156,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,109 M in contrast with the sum of 565,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,028 M and last quarter income was 92,300 K.