Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is -0.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.55% at $3.15. During the day, the stock rose to $3.48 and sunk to $3.03 before settling in for the price of $3.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STBX posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$46.21.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 176.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 21 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.11, operating margin was +67.58 and Pretax Margin of +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.85%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 176.20%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.50.

In the same vein, STBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.73% that was lower than 102.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.