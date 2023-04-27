Ternium S.A. (TX) is 2.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 4.64% at $42.17. During the day, the stock rose to $43.13 and sunk to $40.73 before settling in for the price of $40.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TX posted a 52-week range of $26.01-$47.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20510 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.68, operating margin was +16.96 and Pretax Margin of +16.02.

Ternium S.A. (TX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Steel Industry. Ternium S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership.

Ternium S.A. (TX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.90.

Ternium S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ternium S.A. (TX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.68, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.32.

In the same vein, TX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ternium S.A. (TX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ternium S.A. (TX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.72% that was higher than 34.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.