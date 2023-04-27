The Coca-Cola Company (KO) volume hits 13.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 26, 2023, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) started slowly as it slid -0.47% to $63.55. During the day, the stock rose to $63.77 and sunk to $63.39 before settling in for the price of $63.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $54.01-$66.38.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 82500 workers. It has generated 519,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 115,661. The stock had 12.24 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.91, operating margin was +27.90 and Pretax Margin of +27.28.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 46,421 shares at the rate of 60.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,808,470 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 592,546. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 74,000 for 58.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,344,599. This particular insider is now the holder of 219,790 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.98, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 143.14.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Coca-Cola Company, KO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.03 million was lower the volume of 13.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.25% that was lower than 12.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.