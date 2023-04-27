The key reasons why Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is -80.99% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.74% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.10 and sunk to $0.09 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$0.47.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 67.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 103.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1057, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1759.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 323 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.67, operating margin was -32.38 and Pretax Margin of -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 0.10, making the entire transaction reach 24,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,744,661. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,014,661 for 0.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,885. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,494,661 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.25 million was inferior to the volume of 7.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.0111.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.28% that was lower than 107.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.