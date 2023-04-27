The key reasons why Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is -92.41% away from 52-week high?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 22.47% at $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1966 and sunk to $0.141 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOBQ posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.47.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 61.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2178, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8960.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.92, operating margin was -176.18 and Pretax Margin of -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.10%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.90%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, MOBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93.

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0404.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 206.76% that was higher than 140.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.