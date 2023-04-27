The key reasons why Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is 0.47% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2023, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) set off with pace as it heaved 15.51% to $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.21 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIO posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$2.15.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 51.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $359.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1400, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9000.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.54, operating margin was -7.98 and Pretax Margin of -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Tingo Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.20%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in the upcoming year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.21.

In the same vein, TIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tingo Group Inc., TIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.2300.

Raw Stochastic average of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.88% that was higher than 99.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.