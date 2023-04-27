The key reasons why Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is -89.68% away from 52-week high?

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) open the trading on April 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.18% to $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.28 and sunk to $0.16 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UFAB posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2612, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6098.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 915 employees. It has generated 129,156 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,156. The stock had 4.57 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.17, operating margin was -4.65 and Pretax Margin of -6.22.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -5.54 while generating a return on equity of -21.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, UFAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.99.

Technical Analysis of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)

[Unique Fabricating Inc., UFAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0771.

Raw Stochastic average of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 198.71% that was higher than 144.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.