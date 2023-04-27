UDR Inc. (UDR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.74

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.71% at $40.57. During the day, the stock rose to $41.29 and sunk to $40.425 before settling in for the price of $40.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UDR posted a 52-week range of $37.18-$58.05.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $325.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1317 employees. It has generated 1,144,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,554. The stock had 37.21 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.72, operating margin was +15.49 and Pretax Margin of +6.12.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. UDR Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 101.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 40.44, making the entire transaction reach 808,784 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 984,716.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.73 while generating a return on equity of 2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

UDR Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UDR Inc. (UDR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $159.72, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.46.

In the same vein, UDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UDR Inc. (UDR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of UDR Inc. (UDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.90% that was lower than 25.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.