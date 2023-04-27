Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) average volume reaches $7.13M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) started the day on April 26, 2023, with a price increase of 3.83% at $11.67. During the day, the stock rose to $11.84 and sunk to $11.39 before settling in for the price of $11.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$16.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 96941 workers. It has generated 372,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,072. The stock had 5.09 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.04, operating margin was +12.55 and Pretax Margin of +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.59, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.97% that was lower than 27.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.