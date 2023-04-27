Western Digital Corporation (WDC) volume hits 3.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 26, 2023, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.84% to $32.68. During the day, the stock rose to $32.995 and sunk to $32.26 before settling in for the price of $32.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $29.73-$63.26.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -0.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 65000 workers. It has generated 289,123 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,077. The stock had 7.43 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.83, operating margin was +14.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Western Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 2,169 shares at the rate of 40.90, making the entire transaction reach 88,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,554. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for 63.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,719 in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Western Digital Corporation, WDC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.56 million was lower the volume of 4.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.31% that was higher than 42.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.