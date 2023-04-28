89bio Inc. (ETNB) EPS is poised to hit -0.52 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 27, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) started slowly as it slid -1.10% to $15.34. During the day, the stock rose to $15.64 and sunk to $14.84 before settling in for the price of $15.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$18.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.57.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,721 shares at the rate of 14.95, making the entire transaction reach 130,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,578. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Director bought 61,538 for 16.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,538 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.69) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [89bio Inc., ETNB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was lower the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.50% that was lower than 86.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.