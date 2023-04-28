A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) as it 5-day change was -8.95%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.13% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.125 and sunk to $0.117 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSFC posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -19.10% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -332.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1523, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6608.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 35 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.68, operating margin was -45.56 and Pretax Margin of -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 1,672 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,005. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director bought 1,493 for 8.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,333 in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -332.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, BSFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.32 million was inferior to the volume of 3.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0129.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.10% that was lower than 162.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.