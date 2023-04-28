A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) as it 5-day change was -11.73%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.81% to $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $1.0115 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$95.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6830, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.9041.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 377 workers. It has generated 28,686 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,675. The stock had 15.25 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.49, operating margin was -14.24 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.06%, in contrast to 1.68% institutional ownership.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19.78 while generating a return on equity of -345.49.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75.

In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

[Golden Sun Education Group Limited, GSUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.1273.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.80% that was lower than 203.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.