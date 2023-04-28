A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with O-I Glass Inc. (OI) as it 5-day change was 3.52%

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 7.14% at $22.65. During the day, the stock rose to $22.79 and sunk to $21.75 before settling in for the price of $21.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OI posted a 52-week range of $11.60-$23.52.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 314.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.44.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 24000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 285,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,333. The stock had 9.44 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.30, operating margin was +8.91 and Pretax Margin of +11.74.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. O-I Glass Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s President, Bus Ops & OI Europe sold 17,299 shares at the rate of 22.22, making the entire transaction reach 384,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,010. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 2,510 for 22.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,049. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,368 in total.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 54.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 314.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for O-I Glass Inc. (OI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.15, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, OI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.75% that was lower than 40.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.