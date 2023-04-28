Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 0.25% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1679 and sunk to $0.155 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGLE posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.64.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5207.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 69 employees. It has generated 33,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,214,710. The stock had 3.91 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.67, operating margin was -3640.23 and Pretax Margin of -3604.59.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director bought 90,000 shares at the rate of 0.56, making the entire transaction reach 50,472 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 28,200 for 0.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,022. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,200 in total.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3598.75 while generating a return on equity of -124.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.32.

In the same vein, AGLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0214.

Raw Stochastic average of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.58% that was higher than 108.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

