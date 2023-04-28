Agrify Corporation (AGFY) recent quarterly performance of -57.15% is not showing the real picture

As on April 27, 2023, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.72% to $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.26 and sunk to $0.225 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGFY posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$32.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2775, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8000.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 136 employees. It has generated 424,532 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -230,248. The stock had 9.74 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.56, operating margin was -49.55 and Pretax Margin of -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Agrify Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.57%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 2,307,692 shares at the rate of 0.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,361,538. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s Director bought 54,264 for 85.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,617,866. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,956 in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$17.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.8) by -$13.53. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.26 in the upcoming year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agrify Corporation (AGFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, AGFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -62.06, a figure that is expected to reach -1.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agrify Corporation, AGFY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.68 million was better the volume of 4.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0728.

Raw Stochastic average of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 418.76% that was higher than 275.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.