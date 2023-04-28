Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.80: Right on the Precipice

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) started the day on April 27, 2023, with a price increase of 1.32% at $7.69. During the day, the stock rose to $7.74 and sunk to $7.60 before settling in for the price of $7.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $5.21-$9.77.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -28.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. It has generated 3,070,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,203,855. The stock had 4.21 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.23, operating margin was -16.75 and Pretax Margin of +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.34%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 2,145 shares at the rate of 6.31, making the entire transaction reach 13,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,145.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.36, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.57.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.01% that was lower than 29.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.