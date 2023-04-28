ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $567.02: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) set off with pace as it heaved 3.31% to $629.24. During the day, the stock rose to $631.30 and sunk to $612.77 before settling in for the price of $609.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$698.59.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $394.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $394.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $251.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $638.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $567.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37704 employees. It has generated 541,713 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 143,893. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.47, operating margin was +30.70 and Pretax Margin of +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.45) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.40% and is forecasted to reach 24.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.95, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.66.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.10, a figure that is expected to reach 4.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Going through the that latest performance of [ASML Holding N.V., ASML]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.35% While, its Average True Range was 17.13.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.95% that was lower than 34.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.