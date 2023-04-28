Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.58

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 32.76% to $6.93. During the day, the stock rose to $7.30 and sunk to $6.28 before settling in for the price of $5.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOM posted a 52-week range of $5.03-$15.10.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 28.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21 workers. It has generated 18,190 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -315.45, operating margin was -4587.96 and Pretax Margin of -4565.71.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Atomera Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 32.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,800 shares at the rate of 6.03, making the entire transaction reach 16,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,486. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 11,844 for 6.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,268. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,286 in total.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4565.71 while generating a return on equity of -71.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atomera Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.80%.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 447.33.

In the same vein, ATOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

[Atomera Incorporated, ATOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.41% that was higher than 86.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.