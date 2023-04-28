Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) PE Ratio stood at $36.27: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 27, 2023, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.15% to $31.30. During the day, the stock rose to $31.31 and sunk to $30.655 before settling in for the price of $30.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTA posted a 52-week range of $20.66-$32.56.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. It has generated 407,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,967. The stock had 4.69 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.57, operating margin was +9.24 and Pretax Margin of +5.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 102.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 29.55, making the entire transaction reach 73,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s CEO & President bought 34,440 for 29.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,005,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,440 in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.27, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.91.

In the same vein, AXTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.0 million was lower the volume of 2.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.22% that was lower than 29.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.